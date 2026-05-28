Bafana, bring home World Cup - Ramaphosa

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has conceded trimming his squad from 32 to 26 for the Fifa World Cup was the most difficult task he’s had to do.

Broos broke hearts of six players by leaving them out of the squad which leaves for the World cup this weekend, when he announced his final squad for the tournament starting June 11 with Bafana’s clash with Mexico.

Speaking last night at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, in front of dignitaries including President Cyril Ramaphosa, Broos empathised with the players who were dropped.

One of the difficult decision the Belgian coach had to make was in the goalkeeping department, where he went with his trusted keepers Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine, removing Kaizer Chiefs’ Brandon Petersen.

Broos also made surprise inclusion, selecting Bradley Cross and Kamogelo Sebelebele, while Thapelo Morena didn’t make the squad due to injury.

Olwethu Makhanya was also selected for the first time after an impressive season with Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union.

“There was some hard decisions to make and that is always when you make the list of players, you will have to disappoint some players,” Broos said.

“And I know the disappointment of those players had to drop tonight [Wednesday], very hard. It is a World Cup, who don’t want to go the World Cup. I know I was a player myself. I know how they are feeling but that is also part of the job and again.

“I was sitting with my assistant Helman Mkhalele in my office and we said, ‘if we take this one, we have to drop this one’. There are some very difficult decisions but it is part of my job to do it, and I hope I chose the right ones.”

Ramaphosa, meanwhile, boldly challenged the team to “bring home the World Cup“, to loud laughs in the hall. “By qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, you‘ve already written your names into the proud sporting history of our country,” Ramaphosa told Bafana.

“But fellow South Africans are not satisfied with just qualifying alone. No, we don’t want group stages, we don’t want early exit. We don’t want to hear the words eliminated or bowing out. We want to see you compete with courage, determination and belief until the very end. I can say that I have some prof that you will do well. You are going to the World Cup to play your hearts out.”

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Olwethu Mkhanya, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane, Ime Okon, Samukele Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole.

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thapelo Maseko.