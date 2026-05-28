Nqothole 100% ready for Edwards - Pailman

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Sikho Nqothole is determined to win against Tanzanian‚ Sunday Kiwale‚ for the vacant WBA Pan African junior-bantamweight title at the Sibaya casino on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast Wednesday June 28 2018.

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“Everything is going fine even though we’re training in the park.”

That was the response from trainer Bernie Pailman, who is in London with Sikho “Sequence” Nqothole, when Sowetan called him.

“Sikho is focused — 100% — waiting for Friday night. We are ready to go,” said Pailman, who is assisting head trainer Phumzile Mathyila.

The Johannesburg-based former IBO All Africa and WBO global junior bantamweight champion from Mthatha will face Charlie Edwards in their official IBF elimination bout at York Hall on Friday night.

Nqothole is rated No 5, a spot above Edwards, the former WBC flyweight world champion, whose brother, Sunny “Showtime” Edwards, dethroned Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane for the IBF flyweight world champion title in April 2021.

That fight took place at the same venue as the Nqothole-Edwards fight.

The winner on Friday night will claim the vacant mandatory IBF number one spot, earning the right to challenge Mexico’s IBF world junior bantamweight champion Willibaldo Garcia Perez.

Nqothole, 31, has boxed professionally since 2017 and has chalked up 19 knockouts in 21 wins against three losses.

His 33-year-old foe, a former British junior bantamweight titlist, has 20 victories from 23 fights and seven knockouts.

Their fight will form part of a tournament to be streamed live by DAZN.