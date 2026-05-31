Five things you need to know about Bafana’s delayed World Cup departure

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President Cyril Ramaphosa, national coach Hugo Broos, Safa president Danny Jordaan, sport minister Gayton McKenzie, deputy sport minister Bertha Peace Mabe, and Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao with the Bafana Bafana players during the 2026 Fifa World Cup South Africa team announcement and send-off at Sefako M Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on May 27 2026. ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The SA Football Association (Safa) is tonight holding an emergency meeting to discuss Bafana Bafana’s departure delay to Mexico after several players and members of the technical team were yet to receive visas from the US embassy.

Bafana were scheduled to depart for Mexico on Sunday on a chartered flight, but they remain grounded tonight.

Here are the five things you need to know about the latest embarrassing administrative blunder to hit Safa: