Sport

Ncikazi urges Pirates to prepare as ‘team to beat’ next season

Past glories offer no guarantee for future success, says Bucs assistant coach

Sihle Ndebele

Sihle Ndebele

Sports journalist

Mandla Ncikazi urges Pirates to focus on the new season, not past triumphs. Picture: (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has implied that Bucs’ success in the just-concluded campaign won’t count for anything in the new season, warning that they are going to be a team to beat.

Pirates bagged three cups in the 2025/26 season under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou in his first season at the club after replacing Jose Riveiro, who won four trophies in three years. Bucs’ 2025/26 season’s trophy haul includes the league title, their first in 14 years.

What happened before is not going to bear any result in relation to what happens in the next season. We have to prepare well, and we must know that we are a team to beat.

—  Mandla Ncikazi, Orlando Pirates assistant coach

“What we have done this year is no longer important in terms of saying, you can’t dry today’s washing using yesterday’s sun; that’s what has always been said,” Ncikazi said at the Adidas store in Woodmead last Thursday when Bucs visited almost all their sponsors to parade their three cups, having won the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout before adding the league title.

“What happened before is not going to bear any result in relation to what happens in the next season. We have to prepare well, and we must know that we are a team to beat, so we must prepare thoroughly.”

Pirates, who supplied Bafana Bafana with eight players for the upcoming World Cup, to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, are expected to return to Spain for a third successive year for their preseason camp.

Pirates players in the Bafana World Cup squad are Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thalente Mbatha, Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Evidence Makgopa.

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