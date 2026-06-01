Safa mess: A litany of high-profile admin horrors

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Bafana soccer player Teboho Mokoena was ineligible to play following two cautions when he was chosen for the World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Following another blunder by Safa over Bafana’s visas, which sports minister Gayton McKenzie called “embarrassing”, we look at some of the high-profile bungles by the association’s notoriously incompetent administration:

2010: In the buildup to the Fifa World Cup, which SA hosted, Safa failed to secure a dedicated training base for the team. Bafana were ultimately the last country participating in the tournament, despite being the host nation, to secure a training base, with Wits University assisting the team.

2022: Safa failed to book Dobsonville Stadium as a training venue for an international friendly camp against Sierra Leone and Botswana. Head coach Hugo Broos arrived to find unmarked pitches and locked facilities, forcing a total cancellation of training, something blamed on team manager Vincent Tseka.

2023: Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, Safa failed to book the High Performance Centre in Pretoria in time, forcing the squad to relocate to Stellenbosch for their preparations.

2025: Safa failed to pick up that midfielder Teboho Mokoena was suspended against Lesotho on March 21, due to yellow cards. Fifa penalised Bafana, resulting in a 0-3 forfeiture and a fine of around R200,000. The episode became known as the “Teboho Mokoena Gate” and could well have denied Bafana a World Cup spot. − Neville Khoza