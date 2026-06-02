Mdunyelwa praises fringe players’ role in Downs’ CAF success

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Mamelodi Sundowns full-back Zuko Mdunyelwa, who has hardly been a regular since joining the Brazilians from Chippa United in January 2024, has narrated how fringe players like himself are as important as the ones who are playing regularly in the club’s success.

We’ve been training and preparing the guys who actually played. So it is our win as well [and] we feel part of the group’s success even though we have hardly played. — Zuko Mdunyelwa, Mamelodi Sundowns defender

Mdunyelwa played just 11 games in the recently-concluded campaign, where Sundowns wrapped things up in fine style, clinching their second CAF Champions League title. Mdunyelwa played a measly 11 minutes in the club’s successful Champions League campaign, with Bafana Bafana right-back Khuliso Mudau having made that position his own.

“Football is a team sport, so you can’t say this is the group that won the Champions League and these were just the players, because at the end of the day, we all train together,” Mdunyelwa, who has two Bafana caps, said.

“So iron sharpens iron. We’ve been training and preparing the guys who actually played. So it is our win as well. So we feel like we are part of the group’s success even though we have hardly played.”

Mdunyelwa also opened up about adapting to life in Gauteng, suggesting having no one he knows in the City of Gold has proved to be a blessing in disguise for him.

“I don’t know a lot of things about Joburg. My family and friends are in the Eastern Cape, so when I first arrived, I only knew my way to Chloorkop and back home,” the Downs defender said.

“So, I had to find my way in and around, which is pretty much difficult in Joburg, but it makes it easier for me to be disciplined because I have nowhere to go, and I have no one to go to ... it’s only Chloorkop and back home.”

Sowetan