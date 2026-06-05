Banyana fired up to face highly-ranked Japan

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Banyana Banyana stars Andile Dlamini and Thembi Kgatlana have stressed the importance of playing against a strong team like Japan as they prepare for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Banyana will face Japan in a two-legged friendly at Osaka’s Yanmar Hanasaka Stadium on Saturday and Tuesday respectively. Japan are ranked fifth in the world, while Banyana are 58th. The first fixture kicks off at 8.50am SA time, while kick-off time for the second game is yet to be confirmed.

“In terms of Japan being in the top 10 in the world, it’s very important to face such opponents to see where you are in terms of your growth. It’s very important to play such opponents because they test us and they also grow us as individuals and as a team collectively,” Dlamini said.

The Banyana goalkeeper reiterated that they were highly motivated to deliver against Japan. “We are extremely driven and motivated to represent our country because we know the importance of carrying our country, so all the time we step onto the pitch we give our all,” Dlamini noted.

Kgatlana, who missed the previous Wafcon in Morocco last July due to personal reasons, couldn’t hide her excitement that Banyana will be testing themselves against highly-ranked Japan.

We always want to play against the best teams in the world to measure ourselves and to see where the progress is, and how far we can get to where we want to be — Thembi Kgatlana

“I am pretty excited and the team is also excited to be playing against Japan. We always want to play against the best teams in the world to measure ourselves and to see where the progress is, and how far we can get to where we want to be,” Kgatlana stated.

“There are things that we are working towards in preparation for Wafcon and I think it was important for us to play a highly ranked team like Japan so that we can prepare mentally, emotionally, physically as well as technically, because they come in as a highly ranked team.”

This year’s Wafcon will be hosted by Morocco again from July 25 to August 16. Banyana are in Group B with Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania.

Sowetan