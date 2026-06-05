PSL’s best and worst signings of 2025/26 season

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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 17: Brayan León of Mamelodi Sundowns during the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, final 1st leg match between Mamelodi Sundowns and FAR Rabat at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 17, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa.

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As it’s history now that Orlando Pirates won their first league title in 14 years, ending Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight-season supremacy, while Durban City proved a surprise package by winning the Nedbank Cup as rookies, we pick some of the best and worst recruits of the 2025/26 season that just concluded.

Best signings

Brayan León (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The 25-year-old played a crucial role in Downs’ CAF Champions League success after joining them in January from Colombian club Independiente Medellín. He scored 15 goals across all competitions in 26 matches and netted decisive goals in the two Champions League semifinals against Esperance to secure a spot in the final.

Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates)

The talented 24-year-old winger joined the Buccaneers from Polokwane City last July. He played a crucial role in Pirates winning the treble (the MTN8, the Carling Knockout, and the league). Appollis scored 12 goals and racked up nine assists from 43 games across all competitions.

Lebone Seema (Pirates)

Perhaps the 23-year-old defender even surprised the club, excelling, as they never announced his signing, with rumours saying they wanted to loan him out. The centre-back joined as a free agent after leaving TS Galaxy last July. Seema played a key role in the Bucs’ title triumph, also helping them to keep 21 clean sheets in the league.

Flavio Silva (Kaizer Chiefs)

After an unconvincing preseason with the club in the Netherlands, where he looked like someone who’d never played football before, Silva redeemed himself when real action resumed. The 30-year-old Bissau-Guinean striker, who joined from Indonesian side Persebaya in July, scored eight goals from 22 league games.

Isaac Cissé (Golden Arrows)

The 19-year-old enjoyed a standout season for Abafana Besthende, anchoring their midfield and playing a crucial role in helping them secure a top eight finish after joining the club from SO Army at the beginning of the season.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United)

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder rejoined Chippa from Pirates in January. He then became an important figure for the Chilli Boys’ survival, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Jean Lwamba (Durban City)

The 24-year-old forward enjoyed an impactful debut season with Durban after making a move in July from Botswana side Tafic. He played a role in helping his side win a historic Nedbank Cup title and finish in the top eight. He scored six goals in 22 appearances in all competitions, recovering from a slow start in the season.

Mosa Lebusa (Stellenbosch)

Ending his eight-year stay at Sundowns, Lebusa joined Stellenbosch in January. The 33-year-old centre-back helped Stellies avoid relegation. His leadership skills and experience were crucial, as the Cape Winelands side had a strong finish to the season. Lebusa played 17 league games for Stellies.

And the flops...

Nkanyiso Shinga (Chiefs)

A lot was expected when Chiefs signed Shinga from Portuguese Alverca last July, but the 26-year-old left-back couldn’t live up to expectations. Shinga looked overweight and unfit. After struggling to break into the playing squad for a while, he’d finally get his chance in March against Richards Bay, only for him to sustain a foot injury unchallenged. That remained his only game in a Chiefs jersey.

Lebogang Phiri (Sekhukhune United)

Despite high expectations after joining Babina Noko as a free agent, after leaving French Ligue 2 side En Avant Guingamp, the 31-year-old failed to make a significant impact at the club. He made seven appearances in the league and the Nedbank Cup as he experienced a challenging return to SA football after recovering from a long-term injury.

Paseka Mako (Chiefs)

After joining Chiefs from rivals Pirates at the beginning of the campaign, Mako, 32, didn’t enjoy his best season at Amakhosi despite making 18 appearances in all competitions. His earlier performances received some praises, and criticism emerged regarding his impact and consistency towards the end of the season.

Etiosa Ighodaro (Chiefs)

Ighodaro, 24, debuted this season with Chiefs after arriving from Sundowns, but it was disrupted by injuries, restricting him to seven appearances in all competitions, scoring just a single goal. He came with high expectations but ended up disappointing.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Orbit College)

Mphahlele, 36, arrived at Orbit from AmaZulu in October and went on to make 12 appearances for the club. A lot was expected from him looking at his experience, but he didn’t do much to help the club survive relegation.

Thabiso Kutumela (AmaZulu)

Kutumela joined AmaZulu as a free agent off the back of a brilliant Chan campaign, jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda last August. However, the 32-year-old striker only scored two goals from 15 league games.

Daniel Msendami (Pirates)

The 25-year-old Zimbabwean winger joined Pirates from Marumo Gallants in January, but he struggled to knuckle down at Bucs, playing only 149 minutes.

Ben Motshwari (Orbit College)

The 35-year-old central midfielder hardly impressed at Orbit, as they eventually suffered straight relegation. The former Pirates player joined Orbit from AmaZulu in January.

Thamsanqa Magwaza (Chippa)

Magwaza, 21, joined Chippa from third-tier FC Ravens last August. However, the skilful attacker couldn’t cope with the intensity of the premiership, ending up with just four league appearances.

Sowetan