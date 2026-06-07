Arrows will challenge for silverware next season: Dikgacoi

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Golden Arrows assistant coach Kagiso Dikgacoi feels they have laid the foundation to start competing for titles in the new campaign after finishing sixth in the Betway Premiership table in the recently concluded season.

What makes Dickacoi optimistic is that they have been using several young players who he feels have gained experience.

Abafana Bes’thende enjoyed one of their best campaigns in the Premiership and qualified for the MTN8.

“We had a fantastic season. It has been a while since the team has finished in the top eight brackets. With the young bunch of players, if you look at the stats, we are the only team that played with quite a few young players,” Dickacoi said.

“So, that for us is a motivation. It says that if we can keep the same team together into the new season with the same attitude and performance, we can challenge for silverware.

“Already we are in the top eight, that’s a start. If we can add a few additions to the team, I think we can collect silverware next season.”

With coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s future with Arrows uncertain as he has been linked with an exit to Kaizer Chiefs, one of the teams understood to be interested in him, Dickacoi doesn’t feel it will discourage them should he leave.

“I know for a fact that it won’t discourage us as a team if the coach leaves. He did well and it was a good investment for the club,” he said.

“A young team that competed with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, it means they will grow and they are going to be a good investment for the club and we are very happy.”

Dickacoi added he still had unfinished business with the club should Mngqithi decide to leave.