Bafana Bafana coach Broos disappointed after 1-1 draw with Jamaica

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hasn’t hidden that he wasn’t pleased with his troops’ performance in their 1-1 draw against Jamaica in a warm-up match played behind closed doors at their training base in Pachuca, Mexico, on Saturday.

Bafana face one of the hosts, Mexico, in the World Cup opener at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Thursday in what will be a replica of the 2010 World Cup opening fixture in Johannesburg.

Czechia and South Korea are Bafana’s other opponents in Group A of this World Cup, which Mexico is co-hosting with the US and Canada until July 19.

Lyle Foster and Dwayne Atkinson were on target for respective teams in this warm-up fixture at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca.

“The performance was not what I expected. I think we have to analyse the game very well and see what was really wrong and try to make it better in the next few days so that we are ready for the first game against Mexico,” Broos told Safa’s media team.

“I thought we were close [in terms of getting where he wants the team to be before the opening match], but again, it was, for me, a disappointing game. So, yes, I have to look at what went wrong this afternoon [Saturday].

“I think it was also a matter of mentality. We have to do more, much more, than what we did this afternoon to have good results in the World Cup in the next few weeks.”