Khune calls for unity as Bafana face crunch World Cup opener

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As they embark on the enormous task of facing co-hosts Mexico in the opening match of the World Cup on Thursday, Itumeleng Khune has called on Bafana Bafana fans to stop supporting the national team along club lines.

Bafana face the Mexicans without any form to speak of, having failed to win any of their past five games − the latest of which was Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Jamaica in their final pre-tournament friendly. But most pressing for Khune is the tendency of fans to back the national side according to the local teams they support.

“We need to leave behind the politics of supporting the Bafana players because the fans support three big clubs (Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns). People should not support because of egos. We need to come together and be united,” Khune said at the Carling Black Label World Cup launch in Sandton last week.

The former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, who won over 90 international caps, said he had observed in fans singling out players according to which clubs they support in the recent friendly against Nicaragua at Orlando Amstel Arena, where Lyle Foster was booed after missing a penalty.

“You can only imagine how he (Foster) felt before he missed that penalty. Themba Zwane initially had the ball but the Pirates fans started chanting [the name of] Tito (Patrick Maswanganyi). Yet Tito didn’t even make the final 26-man squad for the World Cup. Zwane then gave the ball to Lyle. We need to leave our differences and the tendency of favouring certain individuals. It was heartbreaking to hear players who are representing us being booed,” Khune said.

The legendary goalkeeper recalled how he celebrated when Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the opening goal of World Cup 2010 – the last time Bafana participated in the tournament which has now been expanded to 48 teams – against Mexico at FNB Stadium.

“I lost it when Shabba scored, I was so excited I shed a tear. I ran to our captain (Aaron Mokoena) and told him we won’t concede. Unfortunately, he (Mokoena) played Rafael Marquez on and he equalised for Mexico.”

Khune was sent off in the next match against Uruguay in Tshwane, which Bafana lost 0-3. Moeneeb Josephs was in goal for the last match, against France, which SA won 2-1 in Bloemfontein.

“The World Cup is such a huge stage. We were not sure who would be in the final squad as there were 10 keepers in contention. There was Emile Baron, and Rowen Fernandez was playing in Germany. He suffered a broken finger, and it was only then that we started to relax because we knew there were just the three of us – myself, Moeneeb and Shoaib Walters - remaining in camp,” Khune recalled.