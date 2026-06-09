Banyana turnaround stuns Japan as they make history ahead of Wafcon

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Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane making her 150th appearance against Japan during their 1-0 win on Tuesday in Osaka. Image: Safa

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Banyana Banyana bounced back from their disappointing 5-0 defeat to secure a 1-0 win over Japan in their second international friendly on Tuesday in Osaka.

Linda Motlhalo scored the only goal as Banyana registered their historic victory against a side that thumped them 5-0 in the first match on Saturday.

This is the first time the Banyana women’s team has defeated Japan in an official match.

It was a much-improved performance from Banyana that will provide a major confidence boost ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco next month.

This is the first time the Banyana women’s team has defeated Japan in an officially recognised match

Captain Refiloe Jane marked her 150th appearance for Banyana in style as she delivered a pinpoint corner kick earlier on to set up Motlhalo, who rose highest to power home the only goal.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis would be pleased with the result and the response her team showed against Japan and will hope this will give them confidence ahead of Wafcon.

Banyana are in Group B with Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Tanzania. They will open their campaign against Tanzania on July 25 and play Ivory Coast three days later.

They will then play Burkina Faso in their final group match on July 31.

Sowetan