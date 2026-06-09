Broos faces selection headache for Bafana v Mexico

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Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos follows play with his assistants during the friendly against Jamaica on Saturday.

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In Pachuca, Mexico

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is confronted with a selection headache ahead of the anticipated Fifa World Cup opener against co-hosts Mexico at the imposing Azteca Stadium on Thursday.

Most of the team pretty much works itself out, with Broos likely to go with regular starters such as Ronwen Williams, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena and Lyle Foster in his starting XI.

There is a question mark over defender Aubrey Modiba, who got injured in the Champions League final first leg for Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus against AS FAR, but Broos is hopeful he will be ready to start against ‘El Tri’.

If Modiba does not respond to treatment, it won’t be a crisis because Broos has cover at left-back in the form of Samukele Kabini and the untested Bradley Cross.

The first area where Broos has a tough decision to make is who is going to partner with evergreen Mbokazi at central defence.

“The most important thing... is that we don’t talk about individuals.” — Hugo Broos

Broos has Ime Okon, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Olwethu Makhanya to choose from, but this is not going to be an easy decision.

Sibisi had a good season with Orlando Pirates and helped them to win the Betway Premiership after the departure of Mbokazi.

Okon, who is based in the second division in Germany with Hannover 96, was impressive during friendlies against Panama, and Makhanya, who plays in the MLS for Philadelphia Union, looked solid against Nicaragua.

Makhanya may get the nod ahead of Sibisi and Okon because of familiarity with North American conditions and the benefit of having played at the Azteca Stadium before.

Broos must find a central defensive midfield partner to Mokoena among resurgent Jayden Adams, Sphephelo Sithole and Thalente Mbatha.

But possibly the biggest headache is who is going to start as a playmaker between Relebohile Mofokeng and veteran Themba Zwane, because this is a crucial area for the team.

Up front, Broos prefers Foster, but there are options with Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa.

As they prepare for the clash, Broos admitted he is faced with tough decisions, but he is focused on the team and not individuals.

“The most important thing, and this is what I try to tell all the players in the group, is that we don’t talk about individuals,” said Broos during his press conference. — TimesLIVE