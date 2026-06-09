Hotto, Keet among PSL oldies who rolled back the years

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Justice Figuareido of Chippa United is challenged by Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on November 25, 2025

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Generally in football, the spotlight is shone more on youngsters, while veterans rarely get recognition. We pick five oldies who quietly impressed in the 2025/26 PSL season.

Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates)

The evergreen Hotto had another splendid campaign for Pirates, playing a big role in the club winning their first league title in 14 years, while they also won the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.

Hotto also earned rave reviews from a few opposition coaches such as Golden Arrows’ Manqoba Mngqithi, who described him as a role model youngsters should look up to. The 35-year-old utility left-back featured in 36 games for Bucs last season, racking up nine assists and one goal.

Darren Keet (Durban City)

Keet was just marvellous last term, helping Durban to win the Nedbank Cup and finish in the top eight as newbies in the league. The 36-year-old former Bafana keeper kept 14 clean sheets from 34 games across all competitions, but it was his heroics in the Nedbank Cup, where he saved several penalties three games en route to the final, that defined his fine season. Keet has since confirmed his retirement.

Bradley Grobler (Sekhukhune United)

Perhaps his untimely injury towards the end of the season is the reason Sekhukhune finished the season poorly, missing out on their goal of qualifying for continental football. The 38-year-old striker scored 11 goals and managed two assists from 26 matches in all competitions.

Hendrick Ekstein (AmaZulu)

The 35-year-old Ekstein is maturing like fine wine. The diminutive midfielder was Usuthu’s heartbeat, helping them to finish fourth. The former Kaizer Chiefs fan-favourite scored four goals and racked up four assists from 32 games across all tournaments. Ekstein recorded a number of secondary assists as well.

Tlakusani Mthethwa (Richards Bay)

Mthethwa is an elite, relentless box-to-box and defensive midfielder who’s mainly admired for his unrivalled stamina, elite ball-winning and tactical intelligence. Mthethwa, 33, was in the thick of things for the Natal Rich Boys, helping them to avoid relegation.

Sowetan