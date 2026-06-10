Bafana v Mexico: key facts about the opening match

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As Mexico and Bafana Bafana get this year’s World Cup underway at Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca on Thursday in what will be a replica of the 2010 global showpiece’s opener in Johannesburg, we outline some key and intriguing facts about this titanic clash.

A crowd of over 85,000 excited spectators is expected to fill the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The stadium has a capacity of 87,523.

The game is projected to draw a historic global television and streaming audience of between 1.1 billion and 1.5 billion live viewers. If these projections are met, it will become the most-watched opening event in television history.

The Mexican government declared June 11 a public holiday with schools closed and employers encouraged to allow remote work.

Mexico are unbeaten in their last eight games, with six victories and two draws, while Bafana are winless in their last five fixtures, with three draws and two defeats.

Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, 20, is the youngest squad member for Bafana, while 17-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora is Mexico’s youngest player.

Famous goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, 40, is Mexico’s oldest player, while 36-year-old playmaker Themba Zwane is the most senior player in the Bafana squad.

Mexico and Bafana have faced each other four times previously, with Mexico holding a slight edge in the head-to-head record with two wins to SA’s one and one draw.

Sowetan