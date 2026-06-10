Interesting facts about this year’s World Cup

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With this year’s World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, starting at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday, where Mexico and Bafana Bafana face off in a repeat of the 2010 global showpiece’s opener in Johannesburg, we bring you interesting facts about this year’s tourney.

This year’s World Cup features eight sets of siblings, where four represent different nations while the other four play for the same country. Iñaki and Nico Williams headline the list of siblings representing different nations at the 2026 World Cup, with older brother Iñaki playing for Ghana while Nico represents Spain.

There’s also Désiré and Guéla Doué. Désiré, who is younger, represents France while Guéla chose to play for Ivory Coast.

Ghana and the Netherlands have brothers in their rosters in Derrick Luckassen and younger Brian Brobbey respectively. The pair have the same mother, but different fathers.

John and Harry Souttar are also siblings playing for different countries. John, who is older, plays for Scotland while Harry represents Australia.

Brothers Lucas and Théo Hernández represent France. Jurriën and Quinten Timber are twins and both on the Netherlands’ list. Laros and Deroy Duarte play for Cape Verde, while Leandro and Juninho Bacuna represent one of the tournament’s debutants Curaçao.

The record for the oldest coach at a World Cup will be broken three times at this tournament as Curaçao‘s 78-year-old coach Dick Advocaat appears alongside his Bafana Bafana and Czechia counterparts in Hugo Broos and Miroslav Koubek, who are both 74. They will be the oldest mentors in the US, Mexico and Canada, breaking the previous long-standing record held by Greece’s Otto Rehhagel, who was 71 and 317 days old during the 2010 tournament in SA.

This World Cup is the biggest and most historic tournament ever, featuring an expanded 48-team format and an unprecedented 104 matches played across three host countries.

The 2026 competition features four debutants in Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, while the Democratic Republic of Congo and Haiti both made remarkable comebacks to the finals, ending 52-year waits since their last appearances in 1974.

Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca makes history as the first venue to host matches in three separate men’s World Cups (having previously hosted in 1970 and 1986).

Sowetan