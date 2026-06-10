Three key battles that could determine Mexico v Bafana tie

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Bafana Bafana's Mbekezeli Mbokazi is set for a mighty showdown with Mexico's Raúl Jiménez in their opening World Cup clash on Thursday evening.

As Bafana Bafana prepare for their World Cup opening match against co-hosts Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday night at 9pm, looking to shine after 16 years of absence from the tournament, we pick three battles that could determine the outcome of the tie in Mexico City.

Mexico would be hoping to use the home-ground advantage backed by the full crowd to get the better of Bafana.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi v Raúl Jiménez

Mbokazi, 20, is expected to face a tough challenge from one of Mexico’s experienced players in Jiménez.

Jiménez is a striker who loves the physical battle and fights for every ball. But Mbokazi is no pushover either. He is strong, aggressive and enjoys those one-on-one duels with attackers and will make this battle interesting.

Teboho Mokoena v Edson Alvarez

This is the battle that is likely to see who will dominate the midfield. As the host, Mexico are expected to control possession and exploit their technical quality in the midfield. Mokoena will look to force turnovers and launch Bafana’s direct counter-attack game. It will be another battle to keep an eye on.

Lyle Foster v Johan Vásquez

Foster and Vásquez are set to face each other in this opening match. Vásquez is a reliable defensive leader with strong aerial prowess. He is known for his consistency in both ground and aerial duels, while Foster provides pace, strength, and ability to hold up the ball as a target man. Despite a tough season with Burnley, he poses a significant physical and attacking threat for Bafana.

Sowetan