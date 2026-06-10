WATCH | Even a draw against Mexico would be commendable - Zuma

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Former Bafana Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma believes that a draw for SA in their opening FIFA World Cup clash with Mexico would open up the group and give Bafana a huge boost as they eye a place in the knockout stage.

Sibusiso Zuma says a draw for Bafana Bafana against World Cup co-hosts Mexico would be ideal as they aim to make an impressive start at the tournament.

Playing the opening match of the tournament on Thursday, the intimidating glare of the world will be on Bafana as they take on the Mexicans in a repeat of the first match of World Cup 2010, when the teams played to a 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium.

“The first match is always of the highest importance. Imagine the confidence the boys would get should they win. That would be a great start and help set the tone for the rest of the tournament. But I think a draw would be a good result," says former Bafana striker Zuma.… pic.twitter.com/L59kAyxdIC — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 10, 2026

Former Bafana striker Zuma reckons a similar result would do Bafana a world of good, and could smooth their path to the knockout phase.

“The first match is always of the highest importance,” Zuma told Sowetan. “Imagine the confidence the boys would get should they win. That would be a great start and help set the tone for the rest of the tournament. But I think a draw would be a good result.”

Zuma added Bafana being taken as the underdogs of Group A, which includes South Korea and Czechia, could well boost their morale as they look to prove sceptics wrong. “The boys can surprise a lot of people. I don’t think these guys (other group opponents) take us seriously, and that can be an advantage. In a World Cup, anyone can be anyone. Hopefully Bafana will throw everything into this first game and have a great start.”

The former FC Copenhagen forward, who won 67 caps with Bafana but was not part of World Cup 2010 as he retired from international football two years earlier, believes coach Hugo Broos has picked the right team to guide SA to a first knockout phase at the tournament.

“I love the balance of the squad. Even on the bench, we have guys who can come in and change the game.”

Zuma, 50, picked Oswin Appollis and Rele Mofokeng as the main men to see Bafana through to the Round of 32. “They have shown great potential,” he said of the Orlando Pirates duo. “They now have to raise their hands and say ‘we can do this’. Not just them, but a few others too, like Thalente Mbatha. They have to take control of the midfield and support the attackers like Rele, (Tshepang) Moremi and Oswin. They can show they are up to this level and shine at the World Cup.”

After Thursday’s match in Mexico City, Bafana will head to Atlanta for their second group match, against Czechia, next Thursday, and that’s where Zuma thinks maximum points would be possible.

“The two teams that could give us trouble are Mexico and South Korea, that’s why a draw would be good in the first match. If we get one draw and a win, we should be fine.”

Sowetan