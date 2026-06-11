World Cup sponsor Hisense aims to unearth football talent in Soweto

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Hisense SA Business and Development Manager Vinod Balram at Thursday’s sod-turning ceremony at Soweto Towers in Orlando, where they’ll build a state-of-the-art five-a-side pitch aimed at developing next football stars.

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Hisense, one of Fifa’s World Cup sponsors, has embarked on a journey to nurture future football stars in Soweto.

The company has partnered with the iconic Soweto Towers in Orlando to develop a state-of-the-art five-a-side football pitch for the community at the popular tourist destination.

It was important to come to Soweto because of...its deep passion for football... — Vinod Balram of Hisense

Speaking at the sod-turning event at Soweto Towers in Orlando on Thursday, Hisense SA business and development manager Vinod Balram gave a lowdown on the company’s initiative.

“We are hoping to unearth future soccer stars with this grassroots programme. We won’t restrict any kid from coming here to play...it’s open to everyone, but you will obviously have to make a booking with the Towers,” Balram said.

The planned pitch will serve as a community hub where dreams can take flight. It will provide a safe and inclusive environment where youngsters can develop their skills, families can gather and local communities can connect through the universal language of football.

Balram singled out Soweto’s “rich heritage and deep football passion” as one of the pull factors in deciding to build the pitch.

“We’ve done numerous community initiatives over the years, and we felt it was important to come to Soweto because of its rich heritage, its deep passion for football and the incredible talent that exists within this community,” Balram said.

Hisense hopes to start building the pitch at Soweto Towers in the next few months.

Sowetan