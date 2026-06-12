Five things Hugo Broos got horribly wrong in Bafana’s defeat to Mexico

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Starting XI

In his 50-odd matches in charge of Bafana for the past five years, Broos had hardly used a 3-5-2 system. There were gasps of worry when the lineup was announced, featuring five defenders (Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau were to be deployed as wing backs). The untested system backfired badly, as it reduced Bafana’s best player, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, to a leftback covering for Modiba, while Nkosinathi Sibisi ended up being a rightback, leaving Ime Okon isolated in the centre of defence. The two strikers, Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster, were running aimlessly without supply.

Inflexibility

From the first minute, when Bafana did not touch the ball until the 90th second, it was clear Broos got it wrong with his selection, but for some reason, he remained hopeful it would work. It didn’t, sadly, especially as Mexico took just nine minutes to score their first goal. The Bafana coach wouldn’t budge, he saw no need to tweak the system when it was still early.

No changes at halftime

Midfielder Sphephelo Sithole’s failure to control a central pass from keeper Ronwen Williams, amid the press from Mexico, led to the hosts’ opening goal by Julián Quiñones. Mistakes happen, yes, but they can also contribute to players switching completely off. Sithole was a victim, as he was never the same after the error. But Broos kept him on when he could have removed him at halftime. Instead, a Sithole battling to find his feet committed another error just five minutes into the second half, bringing down Brian Gutierrez to earn a red card.

Poor substitutions

Only after Sithole’s red card did Broos feel the compulsion to make a change. Even then, his decision was to persist with a three-man midfield which lacked creativity. He introduced Thalente Mbatha for striker Foster, but the move had no impact. His worst mistake on the night was to introduce Themba Zwane shortly thereafter, the veteran, who has had limited gametime, going on to receive a sending-off. Had Broos brought on Oswin Appollis earlier, Bafana could have had a creative spark.

Lack of proper briefing

Bafana were obviously overawed by the occasion, as they seemed rushed and edgy. Nobody was trying to calm them down as simple passes were misplaced. Broos stood almost motionless in his dugout, hardly shouting instructions. We accept that at 74, he may not have the requisite energy to jump up and down like Mikel Arteta or Luis Enrique, but to slump into your seat when the chips are down is not going to energise any team. Also, from the moment Teboho Mokoena received an early yellow card, it was clear the refs had been briefed by Fifa to be stricter on discipline at this World Cup. Sithole and Zwane may, on another day, have got away with yellow cards for their transgressions — clearly not at this World Cup. But were they properly briefed? Even the late red card to Mexico’s Cesar Montes seemed harsh.

Sowetan