Sowetan On The Move | Chasing Comrades with Gugulethu Mthunzi

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All roads lead to KwaZulu-Natal this weekend as 22,000 runners prepare to take on the 2026 Comrades Marathon, the world’s largest and most iconic ultramarathon.

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All roads lead to KwaZulu-Natal this weekend as 22,000 runners prepare to take on the 2026 Comrades Marathon, the world’s largest and most iconic ultramarathon.

The host of Sowetan On The Move and seasoned Comrades runner Thulani Mbele, will be among them, not only tackling the gruelling race but also bringing you stories from the road and behind-the-scenes insights from one of South Africa’s biggest sporting events.

In the debut episode of Sowetan On The Move, Thulani sits down with fellow and first time Comrades runner Gugulethu Mthunzi to discuss their running journeys, lessons learnt along the way and what keeps them moving forward.

Watch, listen and be inspired as they share stories from the road ahead of this year’s Comrades Marathon.

Download the Sowetan app and join the conversation.