We choose our PSL 2025/26 team of the season

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Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 28 February 2026.

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Goalkeeper: Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Chaine was a revelation for the Buccaneers in their treble-winning campaign. The 29-year-old enjoyed a truly historic record-breaking season, keeping an impressive and unrivalled 21 clean sheets from 30 league games to aid Bucs win their maiden league title in 14 years. Chaine was also key in Pirates winning the MTN8 and Carling Knockout trophies.

Right-back: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mudau has been consistent in the last few seasons and enjoyed another highly successful campaign with the Brazilians. The 31-year-old full-back solidified his reputation as one of the country’s best right-backs, clocking 36 games across all competitions with three goals to show for that.

Left-back: Aubrey Modiba (Sundowns)

Modiba was consistent for Sundowns this season and showcased his exceptional work rate across all competitions. While deploying his tactical flexibility between left-back and wing-back, the 30-year-old remained a primary attacking outlet from wide areas. Modiba played an impressive 41 games for Downs across all competitions, managing one goal and seven assists.

Centre-back: Lebone Seema (Pirates)

Seema enjoyed a spectacular debut season with the Buccaneers after joining as a free-agent off the back of leaving TS Galaxy at the beginning of the season. The 23-year-old centre-back quickly established himself as a reliable defensive wall and became one of the most reliable defenders, making 37 appearances across all competitions, while he also scored a few crucial goals that eventually counted in Pirates winning the league.

Centre-back: Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates)

Sibisi formed a great partnership with Seema in defence as the Buccaneers conceded just 12 goals in 30 league matches. The 30-year-old also captained the team to dethrone Sundowns, who had won the past eight championships. Sibisi’s leadership qualities and tactical awareness set him apart from other centre-backs in the division.

Central midfielder: Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns)

Arguably the best midfielder of his generation, the 29-year-old Mokoena had another solid campaign. “Mrembula”, as Mokoena is nicknamed, was once again Sundowns’ heartbeat, and whenever he was rested the team struggled. Mokoena played 41 games, scoring seven goals with two assists, which is a good return for a player who played a defensive role for the better part of the term.

Central midfielder: Lebohang Maboe (Kaizer Chiefs)

Maboe’s experience and work-rate were crucial for Chiefs to finish third, qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup in the process. The former Sundowns midfielder may have managed just a single assist without scoring from 26 games in all tournaments, but he made Chiefs play as Amakhosi proved to be title pretenders. He was rewarded with a belated call-up to Bafana although he didn’t make the World Cup squad.

Right-winger: Oswin Appollis (Pirates)

Appollis, 24, was just brilliant in what was his maiden season at Pirates, arriving from Polokwane City before the season started. Appollis has since emerged as a Player of the Season contender, thanks to his impressive numbers of 12 goals and nine assists from 43 games across all competitions. Appollis was key in Pirates winning three cups.

Left-winger: Relebohile Mofokeng (Pirates)

Another Player of the Season contender, the 21-year-old Mofokeng netted an impressive 11 goals and racked up nine assists from 36 games in all competitions. Mofokeng cemented his status as the next big thing in South African football, with a move overseas a big possibility ahead of the new season.

Forward: Junior Dion (Golden Arrows)

Dion won the league’s Golden Boot with 14 goals. The 27-year-old striker’s contribution helped Abafana Bes’thende to earn a top-eight spot, their first since the 2020/21 season.

Forward: Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns)

Rayners missed out on the Golden Boot by just a single goal. Even so, the Brazilians striker proved to be on fire, finding the back of the net 16 times with three assists from 36 games.

Subs: Petersen, Cross (both Chiefs), Kekana (Sundowns), Maswanganyi (Pirates), Matuludi (Polokwane City), Adams (Sundowns), S Ndlovu (Chiefs)

Coach: Ouaddou (Pirates)