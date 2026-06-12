World Cup stage a dream come true for Bafana players - Mokoena

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Teboho Mokoena during Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup send-off at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on 30 May 2026.

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Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena says their main target at the World Cup is to get out of the group stages.

And they want to do that while at the same time having fun and creating lasting football memories for themselves and the country.

Mokoena, who is part of the leadership group at Bafana, said the current crop of players are fully aware of the responsibility they carry for South Africa at the tournament.

Bafana started the tournament against Mexico last night, and they wrap up their group stages programme against Czechia and South Korea.

“It is a dream come true for everyone, that’s the talk we are having behind the scenes,” said the Free State-born Mokoena.

“We are honoured to represent our country at the biggest football stage. We are proud to be where we are because this is not the feeling that you experience every day.

“The World Cup comes after four years and for all of us in this group this is our first except coaches Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele, who have been here before as players. Now they are back as coaches.”

Bafana hope to go deep in the tournament but Mokoena emphasised the importance of creating memories and enjoying themselves.

“We want to enjoy the experience by being competitive on the field and seeing ourselves going to the next round. I said to the guys in our meeting during the week that we must enjoy the experience.

“Whenever is time to go home, we must not go back with regrets. We must give our all so that we don’t have regrets on our way back home.”

Mokoena said they appreciate support from home.

“We are excited and I don’t have much to say and we are looking forward to the tournament. We have been getting messages of encouragement back home and there are a lot of people who have travelled to the tournament to support us.”