SportPREMIUM

From hospital bed to running the Comrades

Marathon novice admits to severe pre-race jitters, but is determined to ‘make his ancestors proud’

Yasantha Naidoo

Yasantha Naidoo

Durban bureau chief

First-time Comrades runner Sthembiso Mkhize was hospitalised with serious injuries after a car crash in March. Picture: (SUPPLIED)

Sthembiso Mkhize is so scared of running his first Comrades Marathon on Sunday that he has had nightmares of being left behind at the finish line by his teammates.

The Oyster Box Hotel finance administrator’s dream of running his first ultramarathon was almost shattered by a car accident in March. He suffered severe lacerations, lower back injuries and upper-body internal trauma that kept him in hospital for a week and unable to train for more than a month.

Mkhize, 42, says the “pressure” of making his ancestors proud — he is the first one in his family to take up long-distance running — and support from Gijima.com, an athletics community, pushed him to run the 85.77km alongside 22,000 other entrants from Durban to Pietermaritzburg this year.

“I won’t lie, I am scared. But I will be there when the gun goes off, and I will do my best to finish the race,” he said.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Bafana v Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

2

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | It’s not yet uhuru for the unemployed SA youth

3

THE POLITICAL ARENA | Immigration crisis: politics, power and South Africa’s future

4

THANDEKILE MADIKANE | Why SA’s energy future will be built at the last mile

5

Five things you may have missed about Tyla’s appearance at the World Cup opening ceremony

Related Articles