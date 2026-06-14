From hospital bed to running the Comrades

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Sthembiso Mkhize is so scared of running his first Comrades Marathon on Sunday that he has had nightmares of being left behind at the finish line by his teammates.

The Oyster Box Hotel finance administrator’s dream of running his first ultramarathon was almost shattered by a car accident in March. He suffered severe lacerations, lower back injuries and upper-body internal trauma that kept him in hospital for a week and unable to train for more than a month.

Mkhize, 42, says the “pressure” of making his ancestors proud — he is the first one in his family to take up long-distance running — and support from Gijima.com, an athletics community, pushed him to run the 85.77km alongside 22,000 other entrants from Durban to Pietermaritzburg this year.

“I won’t lie, I am scared. But I will be there when the gun goes off, and I will do my best to finish the race,” he said.