Milford’s gynaecologist coach Pupuma to decide his future after team’s promotion

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Xanti Pupuma, head coach of Milford FC, reacts during the PSL promotion playoff 2025/2026 game between Cape Town City and Milford FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on May 26. Picture: Nic Bothma

Milford chairperson-coach Xanti Pupuma, who’s also a full-time gynaecologist in Richards Bay, has insisted that he’ll mull over the juggling act after the team’s promotion to the top flight.

Milford, who finished as runners-up behind Kruger United in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), won the playoffs by a 1-1 draw with the Premiership’s No 15 side, Magesi, in the last fixture at Seshego Stadium on Saturday to finish top of that mini league that also included MFC’s third-place finishers, Cape Town City.

“We’re going to sit and talk about it with my leaders and see what’s best for me, for my other job [of being a gynaecologist] and for the team,” Pupuma said in the aftermath of their promotion.

“I don’t want to compromise the team and my other job because the top flight is a little bit more demanding. We will see if it’s doable. If it’s doable, then we will go with it.”

Pupuma is convinced that it was their time to earn a promotion this season.

“I think it was our time; we made a few mistakes during the season where we could have lost it altogether, but it kept coming back to us. We lost a game at home [to Cape Town City last week] in the playoffs, and it still worked out for us, so I think it was our time.”

Pupuma is already salivating at the prospect of facing cross-town rivals Richards Bay in the Premiership next season and having a DStv Diski Challenge (DCC) team.

“We are going to have a Richards Bay derby, and we are going to have a DDC team. Milford is going to have a DDC team! All those things are crazy, man, and I really can’t believe it,” the Stallions owner-coach said.

Menzi Chili scored the Stallions’ all-important equaliser two minutes before the half-hour mark, cancelling out Edmore Chirambadare’s 14th-minute opener at Seshego Stadium. Milford missed a penalty via Cheswyn Philander in the 38th minute.

Milford arrived in the professional ranks via buying Uthongathi’s MFC franchise at the start of the 2023/2024 season, having been campaigning in the third tier in KwaZulu-Natal for several years.

Milford joined AmaZulu, Bay, Golden Arrows and Durban City as the fifth KZN team in the elite league.