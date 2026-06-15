Bafana will make it out of group stages, vows Nkota

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Injured Bafana Bafana star Mohau Nkota, who’s on the books of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, believes Bafana can still make it to the last 32 of the ongoing World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Bafana, who face Czechia in their second Group A fixture in Atlanta on Thursday, lost their opener against one of the hosts, Mexico, 2-0 in Mexico City last Thursday. SA remain bottom of Group A as South Korea beat Czechia 2-1 in the second game of the pool later on that day.

“The gents must keep pushing and focus on the next two games. The next two games are a must-win and I believe we can still qualify for the knockout stages of this World Cup,” Nkota said.

The 21-year-old Nkota is positive that in future he will play at the World Cup, accepting that at this moment in time he has to focus on his recovery. Nkota tore his meniscus towards the end of the season, and the ex-Orlando Pirates star went under the knife two weeks ago.

“I got injured before the league ended and I had to chin up and accept that. Mine now is to focus on my injury in order to get back to full fitness. I will wait for another World Cup because I am still young, so there’s still more to come from me. I will be patient,” Nkota said.

Even so, Nkota didn’t hide that it wasn’t easy at all, revealing he cries when he’s alone. “It’s very difficult. I always cry when I am alone...it’s difficult because it’s my first surgery,” Nkota said.

Nkota also disclosed that he’s keeping in touch with a few Bafana players who are at the World Cup.

“I speak with some of the guys [who’re at the World Cup] like Rele [Mofokeng], [Evidence] Makgopa and [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi,” the former Pirates winger said.

“They say it’s nice there but it’s difficult, even the time zone is so different...when we sleep, they’re waking up, but I think they’re adapting and they’ll get used to it.”