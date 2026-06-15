Record-breaker Steyn sets plans for triumph in 100th race

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PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 14: Gerda Steyn the women’s winner during the 2026 Comrades Marathon finishing at Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse on June 14, 2026 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images)

In the wake of her impressive win yesterday, SA’s queen of ultra-distance running Gerda Steyn is already thinking about running the 100th edition of the Comrades Marathon next year.

Steyn clocked 5:44:53 to obliterate her own record of 5:49:46 which she set two years ago to win this year’s Comrades Marathon, the up-run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday.

“For the 100th year, of course it starts now, but it’s recovery first and then my attention is going to turn to that 100th race. I promise you, I am going to be looking for even more details and more ways to improve myself to be ready for the 100th race,” Steyn said.

“Of course, it’s a big item on my calendar. Everything from now till next year’s down-run will be focused on that, so whatever happens in the next few months is secondary. The big one is next year’s Comrades, so I am very, very excited for it.”

Steyn became only the second woman, after Russia’s Elena Nurgalieva, to win the Comrades Marathon five times, having clinched the “Ultimate Human Race” in 2019, 2023, 2024 and last year before her Sunday’s success.

Meanwhile, data scientist George Kusche delivered a brilliant display to win the men’s race, finishing with a record time of 5:15:56.

Somewhat a dark horse, Kusche calculated his pace perfectly as he only started to lead after four-and-a-half hours. Third-place finisher Mbuti Mollo led for the better part of this up-run race.

Competing in the up-run for the first time in his career, Kusche’s 5:15:56 victory saw him shatter the race record of 5:24:49 set by Russian athlete Leonid Shvetsov in 2008.

Both Steyn and Kusche will pocket more than R2m each for their victories.

Women’s top 10

1 Steyn 5:44:53

2 Nobukhosi Tshuma 5:53:36

3 Irvette van Zyl 6:02:30

4 Shelmith Muruiki 6:06:38

5 Naomi Robinson 6:07:55

6 Loveness Madziva 6:09:54

7 Courtney Olsen 6:11:20

8 Dikeledi Majara 6:12:29

9 Jenet Mbhele 6:13:08

10 Carla Molinaro 6:14:04

Men’s top 10

1 Kusche 5:15:56

2 Piet Wiersma 5:19:36

3 Mollo 5:21:31

4 Alex Milne 5:22:29

5 Haruki Okayama 5:24:46

6 Charles Lawrence 5:27:08

7 Lloyd Bosman 5:28:53

8 Nikolai Volkov 5:28:59

9 Vasilii Korytkin 5:28:29

10 Tebogo Pulusa 5:29:40

Sowetan