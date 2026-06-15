Vilakazi urges Bafana coach Broos to unleash Mofokeng against Czechia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hugo Broos, head coach of South Africa, arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Furious debate continues on how Bafana Bafana must approach their important 2026 Fifa World Cup clash against Czechia on Thursday in Atlanta and former Bafana midfielder Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi has joined the chat.

Vilakazi, who was in the stadium when Bafana capitulated in the 2-0 loss to co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium this week, is one of the many voices calling for Broos to give Mofokeng a chance.

The strong voices are also calling for a different approach to the one he used in the disappointing loss to “El Tri” that left South Africa’s hopes to reach the last 16 in danger.

An energetic box-to-box midfielder during his prime with Bafana, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, Vilakazi said Broos must ditch the 3-5-2 formation which backfired spectacularly in the opening game.

Vilakazi said the 3-5-2 formation, which became 5-3-2 when South Africa defended, was not effective because strikers Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners were isolated upfront.

Bafana played with defensive midfielders Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams and Sphephelo Sithole and Vilakazi said Foster and Rayners did not get enough supply because there was no playmaker.

The South African midfield was on the back foot for most of the game and found it difficult to deal with the Mexicans because Sithole struggled before he left for an early shower in the second half.

Vilakazi is pleading with Broos to go back to the tried and tested four at the back with Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Ime Okon in central defence, Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba on the side.

To add steel in the midfield, Vilakazi said Broos must go with Mokoena, Adams and Thalente Mbatha in defensive roles and install Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis on the wings.

This is an interesting take by Vilakazi because he doesn’t have a playmaker in his team and also due to the fact that Broos has made it clear Mofokeng is going to play as a number ten.

Up front, he wants Foster to start on the bench and Rayners given another chance in the starting line-up because he is hungrier and has a knack for goals as he showed for Sundowns last season.

“I am the number one fan of Mofokeng and other young players. You saw Mexico brought in a 17-year old boy [Mora] in the second half and our 21-year-old superstar didn’t start,” said Vilakazi.

Reuters