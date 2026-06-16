‘Give Khuliso Mudau Player of the Season award’

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Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 Final 1st Leg match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 17 2026 in Pretoria.

Former Orlando Pirates captain Edward “Magents” Motale has unexpectedly vouched for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star right-back Khuliso Mudau to win the coveted Player of the Season accolade.

“It’s just simple for the Young Player of the Season, I’d go for [Relebohile] Mofokeng, but the Player of the Season I’d give it to Mudau of Sundowns,” Motale said.

“I don’t know the criteria they use, but Mudau has been consistent even for Bafana Bafana.”

Magents is of the view that defenders are usually overlooked for these big accolades in football, hence he wants to see Mudau win the 2025/26 season’s Player of the Season gong.

“Every time it’s strikers and midfielders who are considered for these big awards, but I really think that Mudau has been a rock for Sundowns,” the retired Pirates skipper said.

Mudau, who’s currently at the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada with Bafana, played 36 games and managed one goal and three assists in all competitions last term.

The PSL Footballer of the Season award is voted on by all 16 Premiership club’s coaches. The league is expected to hold the award ceremony sometime next month, albeit it’s not yet clear if it will be virtual or not.

Orlando Pirates’ Mofokeng and his teammate Oswin Appollis, who are also at the World Cup with Bafana, are some of the players tipped by many to win the Player of the Season award after helping the Sea Robbers win three trophies, including the league title, their first in 14 years.