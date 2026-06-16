Key facts about Bafana’s next World Cup opponents, Czechia

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Having lost the opener of the World Cup 2-0 to one of the hosts, Mexico, in Mexico City last Thursday, Bafana Bafana know a win is non-negotiable in their second match in Group A against Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday if they want to advance to the knockout phase. Here are a few key facts about Czechia.