Chiefs announce Thabo Moloisane as first signing ahead of new season

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Just a day after confirming Fernando Da Cruz as their new coach on a two-year deal with an option for a further year, Kaizer Chiefs have announced their first signing of the season in 27-year-old defender Thabo Moloisane.

“Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to announce the arrival of Thabo Moloisane for the upcoming season. Born in Meadowlands, Soweto, the defender joins us from Stellenbosch FC, where he made an impressive 115 appearances over three seasons,” Chiefs said in a statement on Thursday.

“Primarily a centre-back, Moloisane’s quality and consistency earned two national team call-ups during his time in the Western Cape.”

Chiefs suggested that Moloisane’s experience in continental football was one of the reasons they signed him. The Bafana Bafana centre-back refused to renew his Stellies contract, lapsing at the end of this month, meaning he has joined Amakhosi as a free agent.

“Importantly, he brings valuable experience of African competition, having featured in the Confederation Cup. His continental pedigree will be key for Amakhosi as the team returns to CAF competition for another season,” Chiefs’ statement added.

Amakhosi will return to the Confederation Cup after finishing third last season.

Sowetan