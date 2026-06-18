Sport

IN PICS | Fans rally behind Bafana in Czechia clash

Bafana followers united in support of the national team

Bafana Bafana supporters at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the US, on June 18 2026. Picture: (Siphiwe Sibeko)
Hopeful supporters backing Bafana against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the US, on June 18, 2026. Picture: (Michael Regan - FIFA)
Colourful football supporters outside Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta. Picture: (Siphiwe Sibeko)
A South Africa fan outside the stadium before the match. Picture: (Siphiwe Sibeko)
Passionate Bafana Bafana fans wave the South African flag. Picture: (Siphiwe Sibeko)
The national spirit in Atlanta, the US. Picture: (Siphiwe Sibeko)

Bafana Bafana fans singing the national anthem at the Disoufeng Pub & Restaurant in Soweto.

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