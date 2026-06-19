Makua urges Chiefs fans to give Da Cruz a chance

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Kaizer Chiefs have announced that coach Nasreddine Nabi has signed a two-year contract with an option to extend by one year and confirmed his technical team of Khalil Ben Youssef (first assistant coach), Fernando Da Cruz (second assistant coach), Ilyes Mzoughi (goalkeeping coach) and Safi Majdi (strength and conditioning coach and assistant coach).

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Kaizer Chiefs legend Frank Makua says Amakhosi’s appointment of Fernando da Cruz as their new coach is confusing, albeit urging the fans to give him a chance “like others”.

Chiefs confirmed Da Cruz’s arrival on Wednesday. The 54-year-old Frenchman’s arrival completes a strange puzzle of Chiefs hiring all former coach Nasreddine Nabi’s assistants as coaches.

Da Cruz, who was Nabi’s deputy for a month at Chiefs two seasons ago, replaces Nabi’s fellow former assistants Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, who were installed as co-coaches when Nabi parted ways with the club at the start of last season.

Chiefs opted against renewing the contracts of Ben Youssef and Kaze at the end of the season despite finishing third to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.

“To be honest it’s confusing to see Chiefs hiring Nabi’s assistant again, especially after letting go of those two guys [Ben Youssef and Khalil]. What if he [Da Cruz] still talks with Nabi? I was expecting a coach who’s never been there before. I wonder what they really saw in Da Cruz,” Makua told Sowetan yesterday.

“Nabi left before his contract ended, which means he wasn’t good enough but now they are hiring people who came to SA via him, so I don’t know what’s happening at the club. However, the guy must be given a chance like others because this is football; anything is possible.”

Da Cruz’s assistant will be 35-year-old Egyptian coach Mahmoud Abbas, who previously worked as a video analyst for a few Saudi clubs.

Fellow Frenchman Julien le Heran will be the new head of sports science at Naturena, while Dillon Sheppard is believed to also be forming part of the technical panel as an assistant coach as well.

Chiefs assembled for the new season yesterday, with Le Heran overseeing things. Da Cruz is expected in the country sometime next week.

Da Cruz’s record

December 2014-June 2015; Mouscron (caretaker), won four of the 11 games he oversaw with six losses and one draw

November-December 2017; Lille (caretaker); won two of the six games he coached with three defeats and a draw

November 2018-June 2020; (Lille B), won 16 of the 51 games he was in charge of with 20 draws and 15 defeats

July 2020-October 2020; (Mouscron), lost six and drew three of the nine games he oversaw

August 2022-May 2023; (AS FAR Rabat), 26 wins from 42 games with 10 draws and six defeats