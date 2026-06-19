Talented local coach Qhogi building a legacy in Eswatini

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA coach Mandla Qhogi has established himself as a powerhouse in Eswatini, where’s won three trophies last season. Picture: supplied.

Story audio is generated using AI

Highly rated former Orlando Pirates development coach Mandla Qhogi is establishing himself as a household name in Eswatini.

Qhogi, who hails from Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal, guided Nsingizini Hotspurs to a domestic treble in Eswatini in the 2025/26 season, his maiden outing in that country.

The lure of CAF Champions League football and his determination to learn were enough to convince the 48-year-old Qhogi to get out of his comfort zone in SA and join Nsingizini at the start of last term.

“I decided to go to Eswatini because I saw a big opportunity to coach in the Champions League, and I think I wouldn’t have managed to get that chance in SA,” Qhogi told Sowetan.

“When I agreed to join Nsingizini [before the end of the 2024/25 season], they were second on the log, competing with Royal Leopards for that No 1 spot. They ended up winning the league, and then I joined them at the start of the following season [2025/26].”

“[I went to Eswatini] because I saw a big opportunity to coach in the Champions League.” — Mandla Qhogi

Nsingizini didn’t make it to the Champions League group stages last season after they were knocked out by Tanzanian giants Simba in the first preliminary round in October.

“I was happy to coach the team in the Champions League because it’s a competition I had always viewed as far-fetched in SA because you must be at clubs like Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs to coach there,” Qhogi said.

He didn’t hide that Nsingizini aims to make it to the Champions League group stages in the upcoming season after winning the domestic treble, including the league title.

“I’ve already started to assemble a squad I think will help us achieve that,” said the ex-Bucs youth coach, who played a role in unearthing the likes of Mohau Nkota and Boitumelo Radiopane, among other successful young Pirates’ players.

Without giving much away, Qhogi, who coached newly promoted Betway Premiership side Milford before his Eswatini adventure, admitted that the money he earns in the neighbouring state isn’t good.

“Financially, the difference is huge, but for me it’s more about passion and gaining experience,” he said.

Sowetan