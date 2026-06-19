Sport

Thapelo Morena hopeful Bafana can surprise South Korea next week

Changes in tactics spark hope after draw with Czechia

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Thapelo Morena is available for selection against Petro Atlético.
Thapelo Morena says if Bafana Bafana show up with dedication and put in the hard work, they could defeat South Korea. Picture: (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

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Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Thapelo Morena says if Bafana show up with dedication and put in the hard work, they could upset South Korea in Monterrey next week.

Speaking at a Castle Lager watch party at Ekoneni Vosloorus on Thursday night, Morena said the team showed character with their 1-1 draw against Czechia.

“You know football is something that we cannot predict, and after the performance I saw the dedication of the players on the pitch,” he said.

“If they put [in] the same hard work and the same passion, things might be different. I put my trust in the team that they will do whatever it takes in their next game,” said Morena.

Reflecting on the game, including the opening match when Bafana Bafana conceded two goals against one of the World Cup hosts, Mexico, Morena said there is a need to convert chances into goals.

“We create chances, but we don’t convert them; the conversion rate is low, and it is something that has been haunting us. It’s not something that is starting now.

“So it’s something we need to work on,” he said.

Coach Hugo Broos received some criticism for playing too defensively in the Mexico game, a tactic he changed against Czechia.

Meanwhile, former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates player Edward Motale applauded the team and coach Broos.

“Thanks to Broos for making those changes. I think with [Relebohile] Mofokeng it was a little bit late because he is a playmaker, and I knew that [they] would complement each other with [Thapelo] Maseko, and that’s what they did,” he said.

Sowetan

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