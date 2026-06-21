PSL new season to kick off on August 1

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Unlike in the past, where the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season kicked off with the MTN8, the 2026/27 campaign will start with league matches on August 1, according to the circular the league sent to all member clubs.

The Sowetan has this circular sent by the league’s acting CEO Mato Madlala on May 14.

“The Premier Division team will kick off their fixtures on the weekend of the 1st of August with the Betway Premiership,” read the circular.

“MTN8 competition will then start on the 8th of August. The Motsepe Foundation Championship will commence on the 21st of August. DStv Diski Challenge will commence on the 5th of September.”

The PSL’s early start is likely to, to a certain degree, spare the league a congested programme that had become a regular occurrence in the past few seasons.

The league will conclude in May the following year, as usual, and there will be no extended break like the one experienced last season due to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The continental tournament, hosted by Morocco, was played on an unusual December-to-January schedule.

The next Afcon will be played in 2027 - from June to July - and will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.