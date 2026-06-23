Five stars of the Fifa World Cup 2026 so far

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While many believe that the real action of the Fifa World Cup 2026 in the US, Mexico and Canada will begin in the knockout phase, a few players have already started tearing up just two games into the tournament.

We pick five stars who have impressed so far.

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Messi, who’s turning 39 on Wednesday, is rolling back the years at this World Cup. The Barcelona legend is now the all-time leading scorer at the World Cup with 18 goals after scoring a hat-trick and a brace in Argentina’s two opening Group J fixtures against Algeria and Austria. Messi’s five goals so far see him lead the scoring charts in the US, Mexico and Canada, as Argentina have already secured their berth in the next round.

Kylian Mbappé (France)

The 27-year-old Mbappé has also started this World Cup like a house on fire, boasting four goals already. The Real Madrid ace found the back of the net twice in both of France’s games in Group I against Senegal and Iraq, where they won 3-1 and 3-0, respectively. Mbappé now boasts 16 World Cup goals, meaning he’s two goals behind Messi, who’s the new all-time top scorer at the global showpiece after equalling and destroying German great Miroslav Klose’s 16-goal record.

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Haaland, 25, has scored four times in two games so far in what is his first World Cup. The Manchester City goal machine has since inspired his nation to the next round after beating Senegal and Iraq in their first two Group I fixtures.

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Morocco)

The 18-year-old Bouaddi has been the talk of the town amid his scintillating displays in Morocco’s first two games at this World Cup. Such was the Lille starlet’s brilliance in their Group C opener against Brazil that no other Moroccan player had more touches (87) than him or completed more passes (60) in the 1-1 draw, where he bossed the star-studded Brazil midfield.

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)

Vinícius has been fantastic so far, proving to be Brazil’s go-to man as far as goals are concerned. The Madrid star has scored twice in two matches (against Morocco and Haiti) at this World Cup. Vinícius, 25, has been Brazil’s heartbeat as they remain one of the favourites to win this World Cup.

Sowetan