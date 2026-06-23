Key duels to decide Bafana v Korea tie: will TLB contain Son?

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Sphephelo Sithole's height and physicality will be crucial as he's likely to return to the starting XI for Bafana against South Korea. Picture:

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As Bafana Bafana need a win against South Korea in their last Group A match in Monterrey on Thursday to qualify for the knockout phase of the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, we pick three key duels that are likely to influence this all-important tie.

Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi v Son Heung-min

Mbokazi has hardly put a foot wrong at this World Cup, proving solid in both Bafana’s games against Mexico and Czechia. However, facing the experienced Heung-min, who’s a highly versatile, explosive, and clinical forward, could prove to be the 20-year-old robust centre-back’s trickiest test yet at this global showpiece.

Both TLB and 33-year-old Heung-min ply their trade in US Major League Soccer, albeit they haven’t faced off yet, as their respective teams, Chicago Fire and Los Angeles, haven’t met this season.

Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole v Hwang In-beom

With Bafana’s midfield dynamo Teboho Mokoena suspended, Sithole, who missed the 1-1 draw against Czechia due to suspension as well, is likely to return to the starting XI, as it’s been evident that coach Hugo Broos trusts him.

The 27-year-old Sithole may have been lacking confidence of late, but his height and physicality could be crucial against a Korea side that lacks those traits.

Even so, Sithole needs to be at his best to deal with In-beom, a highly technical and press-resistant midfielder who can seamlessly interchange between the No 6 and the No 8 roles. The 29-year-old In-beom plays for Dutch club Feyenoord.

Evidence Makgopa v Kim Min-jae

After his brilliant cameo against Czechia, Makgopa is likely to start upfront for Bafana. The Orlando Pirates striker’s effective hold-up play has always been vital for Bafana, opening up chances for wingers like Oswin Appollis and Thapelo Maseko to be threats in the opponent’s box.

In Min-jae, the 26-year-old Makgopa, who’s three years younger, would be up against a physically dominant centre-back, who’s admired for his blistering recovery pace and aggressive front-foot defending, among other attributes, as he’s been key for his club Bayern Munich’s recent success.

Sowetan