Sport

Key facts about South Korea, Bafana’s next opponent

They are the only Asian team to reach the World Cup semifinals to date

Sihle Ndebele

Sihle Ndebele

Sports journalist

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - South Korea v Czech Republic - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 11, 2026 Czechia's Ladislav Krejci scores their first goal. (Reuters/Paul Childs)

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In order to earn their slot in the knockout phase of the ongoing World Cup for the first time ever, Bafana Bafana need a win against South Korea in their last Group A fixture in Monterrey, Mexico, on Thursday morning (3am SA time).

Ahead of this all-important game, we highlight a few important facts about South Korea, nicknamed the “Taegeuk Warriors”.

  • The country is ranked 24th in the world, 37 places ahead of Bafana.
  • South Korea’s 2026 World Cup squad has only six locally based players. They are Jo Hyeon-woo (goalkeeper, Ulsan); Song Bum-keun (goalkeeper, Jeonbuk); Kim Moon-hwan (defender, Daejeon); Lee Gi-hyeok (defender, Gangwon); Kim Jin-gyu (midfielder, Jeonbuk); and Lee Dong-gyeong (midfielder, Ulsan). Most of the squad members ply their trade in Europe, while at least three play in neighbouring countries like China and Japan.
  • South Korea has qualified for an impressive 11 consecutive World Cup tournaments, a streak extending back to 1986. This is their 12th World Cup, with their best run at the global showpiece being a historic 4th-place finish at the 2002 tournament, where they were co-hosting with Japan. They remain the only Asian team to reach the World Cup semifinals to date.
  • Tottenham Hotspurs legend and skipper Son Heung-min holds the all-time appearance record for the country, earning over 146 caps.
  • Cha Bum-kun is South Korea’s all-time top-scorer with 58 goals, just two behind Heung-min.

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