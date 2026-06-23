Key facts about South Korea, Bafana’s next opponent

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In order to earn their slot in the knockout phase of the ongoing World Cup for the first time ever, Bafana Bafana need a win against South Korea in their last Group A fixture in Monterrey, Mexico, on Thursday morning (3am SA time).
Ahead of this all-important game, we highlight a few important facts about South Korea, nicknamed the “Taegeuk Warriors”.
- The country is ranked 24th in the world, 37 places ahead of Bafana.
- South Korea’s 2026 World Cup squad has only six locally based players. They are Jo Hyeon-woo (goalkeeper, Ulsan); Song Bum-keun (goalkeeper, Jeonbuk); Kim Moon-hwan (defender, Daejeon); Lee Gi-hyeok (defender, Gangwon); Kim Jin-gyu (midfielder, Jeonbuk); and Lee Dong-gyeong (midfielder, Ulsan). Most of the squad members ply their trade in Europe, while at least three play in neighbouring countries like China and Japan.
- South Korea has qualified for an impressive 11 consecutive World Cup tournaments, a streak extending back to 1986. This is their 12th World Cup, with their best run at the global showpiece being a historic 4th-place finish at the 2002 tournament, where they were co-hosting with Japan. They remain the only Asian team to reach the World Cup semifinals to date.
- Tottenham Hotspurs legend and skipper Son Heung-min holds the all-time appearance record for the country, earning over 146 caps.
- Cha Bum-kun is South Korea’s all-time top-scorer with 58 goals, just two behind Heung-min.
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