Key facts about South Korea, Bafana’s next opponent

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In order to earn their slot in the knockout phase of the ongoing World Cup for the first time ever, Bafana Bafana need a win against South Korea in their last Group A fixture in Monterrey, Mexico, on Thursday morning (3am SA time).

Ahead of this all-important game, we highlight a few important facts about South Korea, nicknamed the “Taegeuk Warriors”.