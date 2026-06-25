Bafana player ratings after historic World Cup win over Korea

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Thapelo Maseko of Bafana Bafana celebrates scoring during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group A match against South Korea at Monterrey Stadium on June 24 2026 in Guadalupe, Mexico. Picture:

Bafana Bafana‘s historic 1-0 win against South Korea in their last World Cup Group A fixture in Monterrey on Thursday morning means they have qualified for the global showpiece’s knockout phase for the first time ever; we highlight how players fared individually.

Ronwen Williams (5)

The Bafana goalkeeper and skipper was hardly tested in goals, but he didn’t complicate things when he had to clear the ball away. His leadership was also crucial to guide the team’s defence.

Ime Okon (6)

Okon was solid and his physicality and height kept Korean players at bay. The centre-back helped a lot when Bafana had to defend set-plays.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (5)

Mbokazi also had a solid showing at the heart of defence, albeit he was not really exposed to duels. He did a great job helping the team to keep to basics, kicking the ball out of danger whenever he was under pressure.

Khuliso Mudau (6)

Mudau had a very busy day but never looked fazed. The right back recovered the ball brilliantly whenever Bafana were caught out of possession. Mudau also aided the team in attack, making some great runs down the flank to penetrate the Korean rear guard.

Aubrey Modiba (5)

Modiba played well, but at times he overcommitted when he made fouls and was cautioned. Modiba also played a few nice forward passes that threatened Korea.

Siphephelo Sithole (7)

Returning to the starting XI after missing the game against Czechia due to the red card he picked in the opener against Mexico, where he was poor, Sithole put in a great shift. “Yaya”, as the central midfielder is nicknamed, was a great link between defence and attack. He won the majority of midfield battles.

Thalente Mbatha (6)

Mbatha stuck to basics in the engine room, and his height helped him win aerial battles. He took a few long-range shots that troubled the opponent. His partnership with “Yaya” was solid.

Relebohile Mofokeng (6)

Mofokeng was lively. He was never scared to take on players, though at some point he misplaced his pace. The young playmaker played with courage.

Oswin Appollis (5)

Appollis wasn’t himself on the day, misplacing passes for fun. The winger also struggled to dribble past players, a trait that makes him one of Bafana’s dangermen.

Thapelo Maseko (7)

From the word go, it was evident Maseko was going to be vital in Bafana getting a goal. He missed two great chances before finally scoring the game’s only goal. He was a threat down the right flank, but a bit selfish at times.

Evidence Makgopa (5)

Makgopa appeared lazy to press whenever the Koreans were trying to build from the back. The striker also missed a glorious chance from a rebound after Mbatha’s long-range shot was saved.

Tshepang Moremi came off the bench and made an instant impact, assisting Maseko for that crucial goal. Jayden Adams and Iqraam Rayners also made cameos and stabilised things.

Sowetan