Baloyi hits back at Ben Youssef: ‘He was part of the problem at Chiefs’

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Ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has hit back at the club’s former co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef, who accused the team of not having sufficient quality to challenge for titles in the past season, saying he was part of the problem.

Ben Youssef, who was unveiled as Durban City’s new coach on Wednesday, delivered a reality check to his former side, saying they were not capable of dethroning Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at the top.

Baloyi said Ben Youssef didn’t have what it takes to coach a team of Chiefs’ calibre.

“He must say as well that [he was out of his depth]. He was part of the problem. He is not at the level of a Kaizer Chiefs coach, and we can’t beat around the bush and sugarcoat it. It is the truth, and he knows it. He can get angry when he sees it and when I talk about it, but deep down he knows it.”

Ben Youssef, along with Cedric Kaze, guided Chiefs to a third-place finish in the premiership and to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup before they parted ways. Frenchman Fernando da Cruz has since replaced them, but Baloyi is not yet convinced he is the right coach to lead the Soweto Giants.

“He [Ben Youssef] is not at the level of a Kaizer Chiefs coach...”

“I’m happy we’ve got a new coach. Do I think he is the right man for the job? Only time will tell,” he said.

“This is my humble opinion. The situation Kaizer Chiefs is in right now, the only way to come out of this is you need a coach with big shoulders. You need someone who understands the type of pressure that you get at Chiefs. You need someone who has walked the talk, who has walked the path.

“Is Da Cruz that man, or are you taking a chance on him? Knowing and understanding the pressure at Chiefs, not only of playing there but [also of] coaching there. The type of players you have there now, with the lack of experience at the club, is one of the biggest downfalls.”

Baloyi believes Chiefs need to back Da Cruz with quality players, and he is happy they have signed defender Thabiso Moloisane to start with.

“Pirates and Sundowns are way ahead of us,” Baloyi said.

“We can be happy and say we are third behind them, but the gap between them and us [is big], and if you look at the players that Pirates are signing now, they are preparing themselves for the CAF Champions League and to defend the league.

“We are way behind, and only time will tell.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs have announced that George Matlou’s contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of the month.

Sowetan