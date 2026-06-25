Dladla has done wonders for boxing in KZN - Dube

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The story about the success of boxing in KwaZulu-Natal is not complete without paying tribute to promoter Hlula Dladla, enthuses Mike Dube, who also paid tribute to other promoters.

He said, collectively, their concerted efforts have successfully revived the province’s fighting talent, yielding multiple SA, WBF and international champions.

Dube, who serves as BSA manager in KZN, revealed that Dladla from Escourt, who started promoting boxing in 2022, has staged eight tournaments while his wife, Hlengiwe, organised six events.

“Hlula’s contribution is immense,” said Dube. “You know, boxers such as Lindelani and Nkosingipile Sibisi started out with Dladla. Today they are both SA and IBF Africa champions.

“Gcina Makhoba, Theo Mhlungu, Nhlakanipho Kunene, Sakhile Hlatshwayo, and Bathabile Ziqubu became WBF champions under Dladla’s promotion.”

Dube said Dladla looks out even for boxers who are outside of Sibongile Gym in Dundee, where Nathi Hlatshwayo and Nathi Thusi hone the skills of many boxers, including the Sibisi brothers − Mxolisi Zuma (ABU champ), Sakhile (WBF Africa titlist) and Kunene (WBF Intercontinental holder).

Dube said Dladla works closely with that gym which is home to Phiwokuhle “Ben 10″ Mnguni, the first SA woman boxer to participate in the Commonwealth Games.

She won a bronze medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

“Dladla is a type of promoter who would buy space for his boxer from any other promoter who has a tournament ... pay purse monies for both his boxer and the opponent,” said Dube.

“I’ve seen him do a tournament with purses way above the amount he’s been given by the government.”

Dladla was chairperson of the KZN Promoters Federation until March. “We made a commitment to help in the revival of boxing and also change people’s lives,” said Dladla.

Sowetan