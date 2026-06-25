Off-form Koulibaly, Gueye costing Senegal at World Cup, says Niang

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Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly is under pressure to make the starting line-up against Norway after struggling to keep France's Kylian Mbappe at bay. Picture:

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Retired Senegalese striker Mame Niang has given a post mortem of Senegal’s struggles at the ongoing World Cup, citing individual mistakes and coach Pape Thiaw’s decision to stick with two veterans in Kalidou Koulibaly and Gana Gueye, among the main factors.

Thiaw must start with the youngsters in the last game with at least one older guy to guide them... then we have a chance to win. — Mame Niang

Senegal are at risk of missing out on a last 32 spot after losing both their opening Group I fixtures to France and Norway at this global spectacle in the US, Mexico and Canada. They’d only qualify if they beat Iraq on Friday in Toronto, hoping they are among the eight third-placed team finishers.

“I feel like it’s a combination of individual mistakes and coach’s decisions because Koulibaly and Gueye were injured a few months before the World Cup, and they were doubtful for the tournament, but the coach included them in the final squad,” Niang stated.

“They struggled with fitness, and the coach didn’t play them in the two friendlies before the World Cup because he was scared they’d aggravate their injuries.”

Niang insisted he was perplexed by Thiaw’s decision to take 35-year-old Koulibaly and Gueye, who’s a year older, to this World Cup, narrating how the pair struggled in the 3-1 defeat to France.

“They [Koulibaly and Gueye] never played football for almost two months before this World Cup, and the coach selected them in the starting XI for the first game at 35 degrees against the best team in the world [France]. I didn’t understand that decision,” said Niang.

“They tried to play well in the first half, but everything collapsed in the second half, and France were ruthless.”

Niang has called for Thiaw to prioritise younger players against “brave” Iraq, admitting the Lions of Taranga’s chances of making it to the round of 32 were slim as they now have to rely on other teams.

“He [Thiaw] must start with the youngsters in the last game with at least one older guy to guide them. Iraq are not shy to play. Even against France and Norway, they held their own, but if they go pound for pound with us, we have a chance to win,” the retired lanky striker said.

“However, the problem is that it’s no longer in our hands because some teams are already on three points, so I am not putting my hopes high, but I believe we can beat Iraq.”

Sowetan