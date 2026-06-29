Bafana player ratings after World Cup defeat to Canada

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos comforts a disappointed Oswin Appollis during the 2026 Fifa World Cup last 32 match against Canada at the Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles, June 28 2026. Picture:

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Bafana Bafana’s journey at the 2026 Fifa World Cup came to an end after their 1-0 defeat to Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday.

Bafana were in the contest until injury time, when they conceded a late goal by Stephen Eustáquio outside the box.

We look at how players performed individually.

Ronwen Williams (6)

Kept Bafana in the game as he made impressive saves, and there was nothing he could have done to stop Eustáquio’s volley outside the box.

Aubrey Modiba (5)

He was kept busy and put in a decent shift. He also produced a vital goal-line clearance late in the first half to keep Bafana in the contest. However, going forward his crosses didn’t reach any Bafana players.

Ime Okon (5)

He was caught out of position most in set play, where Bafana were struggling. It was his header straight to Eustáquio that gave the only goal.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (8)

He was solid and won most of his duels. He rescued Bafana on several occasions and made two crucial clearances and overall had a good tournament. He was Bafana’s best performer against Canada.

Khuliso Mudau (7)

He was solid and won most of his one-on-one battles and made some excellent tackles. Mudau was also impressive in attack and didn’t face any difficulties when Canada introduced their star player Alphonso Davies late in the second half.

Sphephelo Sithole (5)

Not a strong performance in the midfield compared to what he did against South Korea. Most of the time he looked uncomfortable receiving the ball under pressure and this resulted in him making unnecessary back passes.

Teboho Mokoena (5)

It was not the best performance from Mokoena, who returned from a one-match ban. He lost possession often and put Bafana under pressure. He was not effective as more was expected from him.

Oswin Appollis (5)

The winger didn’t have a good tournament in all the matches he played. He tried to make things happen, though he looked better in the second half and tried his luck with two attempts from outside the box, but it was not his day.

Relebohile Mofokeng (4)

Canada didn’t allow him to get into the ball and didn’t get much supply until he was taken off after an interval for Thalente Mbatha.

Thapelo Maseko (4)

He struggled to get going and looked flat throughout the game. It was a disappointing game for him as he was not a threat like he was against South Korea. Canada’s defence closed him down and he was left frustrated.

Evidence Makgopa (4)

He did not receive a lot of supply and most of the time he was isolated. He battled well in the air but had few opportunities on the ball.

Thalente Mbatha (5)

Added little stability in the midfield after replacing Mofokeng at half time, but found it difficult to stamp his authority in the midfield.

Iqraam Rayners and Tshepang Moremi were introduced late.

Sowetan