‘Makhense will get KO’d by Rhonorhono’ – Sdinile

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Jabulani “The Superstar” Makhense will not hear the bell for the 12th and final round of the SA welterweight championship fight against defending champion Phaphama “Load Shedding” Rhonorhono.

This daring claim was made yesterday by Andile Sdinile, the manager of 23-year-old Rhonorhono, who will make his mandatory defence of his national belt against Makhense in the main bout of Isaac Hlatshwayo’s Angel Boxing Promotions’ event at the Malamulele Community Hall in Limpopo on July 24.

The fight will be Rhonorhono’s first defence of the belt he won in Cape Town against Wassim “Kleurling” Chellan in September.

“Makhense will get knocked out clean,” said Sdinile, who described Rhonorhono, who boasts five knockouts in five fights, as the most disciplined boxer he has worked with.

Sdinile said Rhonorhono, who is trained by Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase in Ngangelizwe, Mthatha, is as strong as Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

“Phaphama is committed and focused and knows what he wants as a fighter.”

Sdinile said he gave Rhonorhono the nickname “Load Shedding” because of “the enormous power he packs in his right hand”.

A former boxing promoter and board member of Boxing SA and the IBO, Sdinile added: “Against Makhense, it will be the question of in which round Phaphama will end the fight and how long Makhense will be prepared to take punishment.

”Our advantage is that Makhense only saw Phaphama win the title with his second-round knockout against Wassim. We’ve seen him [Makhense] win, lose and get knocked out."

Dyonase, who works with promoter Mlandeli Tengimfene in guiding Rhonorhono’s career, said: “We are hard at work because we don’t undermine our opponents. I know exactly what to expect from Makhense; he’s a neat boxer who has had his time, but it’s time for the youth.”

Trained by Sebastiaan Rothmann in Pretoria, 33-year-old Makhense from Limpopo started well in 2016, won the IBF Africa junior welterweight title in 2019, but tasted defeat in his 12th fight to Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge in 2021.

A year later, he won the IBF Africa belt in the welterweight division, had one fight in 2023, and was inactive in 2024.

Rated No 2 in the South African welterweight division, Makhense won two of his three fights last year and has 16 wins against three losses.

Sowetan