After frustrating group stage, Proteas turn attention to World Cup semis

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Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt knows that her own form and that of her team need to be better in the World Cup semifinal against England. Picture:

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After a frustrating group stage at the T20 World Cup, the Proteas and their captain need to find the best version of themselves before Thursday’s semifinal against high-flying England at the Oval.

The Proteas earned a ticket to the playoffs thanks to Australia beating India at Lord’s on Sunday. They were far from their best during the group stage, which was again illustrated by the manner of their win over Bangladesh in the first leg of the double-header at the home of cricket.

“We won the game and got our points. It’s a bit frustrating how we got ourselves into that position,” said captain Laura Wolvaardt.

“It was a mindset thing today [Sunday] — knowing we only needed to get 120, we batted within ourselves and didn’t really go to our positive options early enough. They were bowling really slow on a slowish wicket. In situations like that we have to take the braver options earlier.”

With the exception of Marizanne Kapp against India, the tale of South Africa’s group campaign has been the lack of courage and situational awareness with the bat. Wolvaardt herself has not played with the same fluency as she showed in the series against India before the tournament.

“A little bit,” she replied to an inquiry about whether she was frustrated by her form. She’s scored 97 runs in the five matches so far, with a highest score of 45 against the Netherlands. But even that innings was scratchy, as she failed to time the ball and found the outside edge on numerous occasions, the last of which led to her downfall.

“Coming into the tournament I was feeling really good, so it’s kind of annoying to have lost it along the way. I may be trying to force it too much and not letting the ball come to me and play my normal game with the normal timing like I should. Hopefully some rhythm comes back. I’m feeling alright in the nets, and I just need one or two shots to go my way, and I think I’ll be back.”

South Africa have a good record against England in knockout matches recently. They won semifinals in the T20 World Cup at Newlands in 2023 and in last year’s ODI tournament in India, where Wolvaardt made 169 runs.