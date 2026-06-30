Australia’s young gun Herrington hopes for Salah test at World Cup

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Paraguay's Julio Enciso in action with Australia's Lucas Herrington in their Group D clash. Picture: REUTERS

Santa Clara, California – After making a World Cup debut at 18, defending Australia’s goal from Mohamed Salah is the next box Lucas Herrington would like to tick in a fast-moving career.

Egypt captain Salah is a doubt for the round of 32 clash against the Socceroos after suffering a hamstring strain during the 1-1 draw against Iran.

Centre back Herrington, however, hopes the former Liverpool stalwart will be fit to line up in Arlington, Texas, on Friday.

“It’s nice to verse [compete against] players like that. Really, that’s where you want to be; that’s who you want to verse,” Herrington told reporters at the Socceroos’ training base in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“So to be given that opportunity, hopefully, it’ll be special, and I can’t wait.”

Herrington became the youngest Socceroo to start a match at the global tournament in a high-stakes group clash against Paraguay.

In only his fifth international, he barely put a foot wrong in the 0-0 draw against the South Americans, which ensured Australia would meet Egypt as the second-placed team in Group D rather than take on Germany as the third-ranked.

“That was the best moment of my life,” said the Colorado Rapids player.

“I knew how important that game was, not just for us but for the whole country.

“So I was looking forward to it. Obviously I’d dreamt of that moment since I was a kid, and I just really wanted to embrace it and enjoy it.”

There may be more golden moments for Herrington in the near future.

Tony Popovic’s side will bid to become the first Australian team to win a World Cup knockout match.

Herrington has also been linked with a move to Barcelona, a development that surprises none of his teammates.

Midfielder Connor Metcalfe said some players might be nervous about a teenager’s decision-making when under pressure in defence.

“Nothing really fazes him; he never looks nervous. I’m not nervous when he has the ball,” said Metcalfe. – Reuters