Mbokazi would thrive in Europe: Kalou

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Bafana Bafana's Mbekezeli Mbokazi wins a header against Luc De Fougerolles of Canada in their 2026 FIFA World Cup last 32 match at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28 2026.

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Ex-Chelsea and Ivory Coast midfielder Salomon Kalou believes Chicago Fire and Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi will shine more if he moves to Europe to play there.

Mbokazi had an outstanding Fifa World Cup with Bafana, leaving many impressed by his performance and drawing high praise from around the world.

The 20-year-old has already been linked with a move to Europe, with Nottingham Forest understood to be following his progress, while German side Bayer Leverkusen are also said to have an eye on him.

Having played all four matches at the World Cup for Bafana, the defender produced one of his standout performances during their 1-0 defeat to Canada on Sunday.

Kalou said Mbokazi’s versatility would help him and he could fit in anywhere in Europe.

“He’s very versatile, the way he plays, the way he reads the game. This is what you need to play in Europe. When you have that quality of knowing how to adapt to the game and read the game, I think you can play in any competition in Europe,” Kalou told the media during the SuperSport roundtable.

“You can play anywhere in Europe and it’s a matter of choice. Make the right choice, pick the right team for yourself, and you will get better as a player, as a person as well.”

Kalou suggested the former Orlando Pirates defender could also play in the midfield, where he could better show his quality.

“He’s playing for Chicago Fire now, so he’s progressing in his career,” he said.

“He’s got the speed. He knows how to read the game. He reminds me a little of [Ghanaian football coach and former player] Michael Essien.

“If I were his coach, I would try to play him in midfield because his quality will show more with his passing. He has great passing, he has the speed and the shooting ability, and I think that when you play at the back, you see that less, even though he brings other qualities.”