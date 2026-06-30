SOWETAN | Bafana Bafana did SA proud — let’s build on that

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Bafana Bafana’s defeat to Canada in the World Cup round of 32 on Sunday has dampened the mood in the country after a cheerful period sparked by their historic showing at the tournament.

The heartbreaking loss, in the last minutes of a tense match in Los Angeles, left a bitter taste, but we are inclined to agree with those who say there was plenty to celebrate from the event.

Having opened the tournament on a sour note, with a defeat to Mexico in the first match on June 11, Bafana grew in stature and won admirers along the way, securing a historic second place in a tough group which included Czechia and South Korea.

Finishing second behind Mexico was no mean feat given how difficult it was for Bafana to bounce back after that disastrous start. The spirited draw against Czechia, followed by last week’s win over the South Koreans, left world football in awe of our boys’ performance.

Many had not heard of the likes of Oswin Appollis and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, or Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba, but now the world has taken notice.

It is for these reasons that we should not allow the defeat to Canada to detract from the gains Bafana have made at the tournament. For starters, our football squad is now officially among the best 32 teams in the world.

It could have been better had we seen off Canada on Sunday, and we can’t help but think we missed a massive opportunity to create even bigger history. The game was there for the taking, only for a silly error in the dying minutes to enable the Canadians to seal a 1-0 win and deny SA a fairytale.

While we graciously accept defeat, we call on SA to build on Bafana’s success. Correct decisions have to be made immediately to ensure we are among not only the qualifiers for the next tournament in 2030 but also contenders for knockout spots – like we were in this event.

Coach Hugo Broos’s contract is concluding, and a decision must be made as to who his replacement is going to be. This can’t be the time for bickering. Bafana must carry this team into the next four-year cycle, which includes next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, culminating in the World Cup in Morocco, Spain and Portugal in 2030.

Bafana may not have gone as far as we would have loved, but they certainly didn’t disgrace us. We must give them a warm welcome when they return home this week.