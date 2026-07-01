Five things you need to know about Bafana’s arrival on Thursday morning

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Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his Bafana Bafana teammates are expected to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, soon after 5.30am.

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With Bafana Bafana expected to arrive on Thursday morning (ETA 5.30am) at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, following their breakthrough World Cup run, we look at five things to expect after their touchdown.

Coach Hugo Broos, captain Ronwen Williams and a few players are expected to address the media at the airport, as usually happens when a national team returns from an international tournament.

Star player Relebohile Mofokeng will not be part of the arriving group. He flew from Los Angeles to Belgium to complete his move to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Many fans are expected at the airport to welcome the team home. When Bafana clinched bronze in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 2024, hundreds of fans and various government dignitaries gathered at the airport.

Minister of sport, arts and culture, Gayton McKenzie, and Safa are expected to be among those welcoming the team.

After promising the players R5m for winning their match against South Korea, McKenzie is likely to clarify how that, and the other bonuses, will be shared.

Daily Dispatch